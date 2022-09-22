Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Head to Head Survey

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -2.05% -0.54% -0.22% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 8 2 0 2.00 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 65.81%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and SOHO China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 1.85 $10.11 million ($0.19) -61.63 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats SOHO China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

