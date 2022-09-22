Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $232.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

