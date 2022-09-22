Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 13,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 47,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

