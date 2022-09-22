ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.60 and traded as high as $23.00. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 6,495,566 shares trading hands.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
