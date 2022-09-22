ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.60 and traded as high as $23.00. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 6,495,566 shares trading hands.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 350,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

