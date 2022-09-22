ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $196.01

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $196.01 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 2232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.74.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.70.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
