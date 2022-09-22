Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Acquires 15,053 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00.

Braze Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.