IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEX by 30.3% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.67. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

