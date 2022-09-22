Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Trading 1.1% Higher

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 121,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 47,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

