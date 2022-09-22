InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

