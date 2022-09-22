Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTAP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 39.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

