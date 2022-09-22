Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.13

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

