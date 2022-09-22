Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Articles

