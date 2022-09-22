Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

