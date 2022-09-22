Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19.

