Investors Buy Large Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 86,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 58,180 call options.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.8 %

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

BYND opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

