Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 418,900 put options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 275,299 put options.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,588,000 after purchasing an additional 266,618 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.