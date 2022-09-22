Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,624 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,423 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.
Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $434.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.13.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
