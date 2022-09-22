iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.61

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.61 and last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 233999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.