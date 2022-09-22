iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.61

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.61 and last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 233999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.