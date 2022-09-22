iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Reduced by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

