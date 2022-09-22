iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

USXF opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.91.

