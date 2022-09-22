iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

ESGU stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51.

