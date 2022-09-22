iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,209 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,444% compared to the average daily volume of 480 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ACWX opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.