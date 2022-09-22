iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

