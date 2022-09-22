ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Graham Cooley Buys 22,526 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Graham Cooley bought 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49).
Graham Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Cooley acquired 133 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($181.60).
- On Monday, August 15th, Graham Cooley purchased 61 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($180.58).
ITM Power Stock Performance
Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.37) on Thursday. ITM Power Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.25 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.26. The company has a market capitalization of £694.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
