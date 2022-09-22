J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($181.25).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 497.60 ($6.01) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 662.50. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 466.65 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,112 ($13.44). The firm has a market cap of £640.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JDW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

