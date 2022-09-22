J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $108,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $287,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 206.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of DHI opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

