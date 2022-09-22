J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $285.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.68. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

