J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

