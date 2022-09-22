J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

