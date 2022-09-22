J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BCE by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BCE by 92.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after buying an additional 1,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in BCE by 187.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 933,390 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.
BCE Price Performance
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.86%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
