Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $429.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.