Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,110 to GBX 1,900. The company traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 5525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.00.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

