JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 10th Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $109,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

