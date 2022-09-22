JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.9 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
