JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %
JPM opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $329.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
