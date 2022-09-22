JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading 1.4% Higher

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.34). 329,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 596,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.32).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £243.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,009.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.32.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 19,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £19,951.36 ($24,107.49).

