Julie Papanek Grant Sells 76,725 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,790,627.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.