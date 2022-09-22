Julie Papanek Grant Sells 76,725 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,790,627.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.
  • On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

