Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.25

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 1728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

