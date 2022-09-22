Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after acquiring an additional 162,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.05 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

