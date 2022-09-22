Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.02

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 2909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

