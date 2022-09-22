Knowles (NYSE:KN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KN opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Knowles by 56.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 950,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 263.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.