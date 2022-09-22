Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

