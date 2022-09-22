Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

