Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.02

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.02 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.17). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.17), with a volume of 10,105,939 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.83 ($4.17).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 770.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,028 shares of company stock worth $3,443,268.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

