LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 33471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 15,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $182,557.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,568.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $996,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.