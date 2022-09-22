Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

