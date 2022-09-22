Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

LSAK opened at $3.46 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $205.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

