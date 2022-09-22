Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,223 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,226 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.