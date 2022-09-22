LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.09

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Separately, TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
