LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.09

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 67.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

