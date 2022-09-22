Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Down 6.9%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 1,205,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 779,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on LNW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Light & Wonder Stock Down 6.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
Featured Stories
